Hundreds gather for sustainability festival

Hundreds of people packed the Railyard with one goal in mind to make Lincoln more sustainable.

From checking out electric bikes and cars to learning recycling tips hundreds were able to get a hands on experience at making their lives more sustainable.

Saturday was the 9th year for LES Sustainability festival.

This allows LES to engage with their customers to discuss topics like recycling and renewable resources.

Thirty vendors were apart of the festival which included everything from Teslas, e- bikes, composting and solar panels.

LES says this was the biggest turnout they've seen which says a lot about the importance the Lincoln community puts on sustainability.

"Lincoln is growing as far as being an eco-friendly city, and so this exhibits how the community has supported sustainable living, renewable resources and the programs that allow us to decrease energy use," said Kelley Porter with LES.

The free, family fun event was right next to the farmers market which LES says was a good sustainable tie in and contributed to the turnout.

Prizes like bikes and smart thermometers were also given out.

According to LES an interesting tip to make your house more energy- efficient is to plant trees with leaves near the southeast and west facing windows.

This will allow shade in the summer and the sun's heat during the winter.

