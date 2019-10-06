Hundreds gather outside of state capitol to protest violence in Iraq

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered outside of the State Capitol to protest people being killed in Iraq during recent anti-government protests.

The north side of the Capitol Building was filled with signs, flags, and calls for peace.

Right now, the death toll in Iraq is over 100 after clashes between protesters and police during a week of anti-government rallies throughout Iraq.

People at the protest today say they just want peace.

"The government who act severely against our community there, we are here to demonstrate to support our brothers families there,” said Abdul-Razzak Abdul-Kareen.

Protesters tell 10/11 NOW they will continue to raise their voices not only in Lincoln, but all over the nation.

They say they hope they were able to send a message to everyone who drove by and add they felt support from people all over Lincoln.