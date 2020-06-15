Hundreds line up outside Lancaster County DMV as it reopens for the first time

The Lancaster County Department of Motor Vehicles opened its doors back up Monday for the first time since closing in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and hundreds showed up for services.

Before the 46th and Vine Street location opened at 7:30 a.m., cars were lined up into the street and the walk-in line was backed up through the parking lot.

Gary Gerken pulled up before 7 a.m., thinking he'd beat the crowd.

"I figured there'd be a few people, but not nearly as many as there were, even though I was there before 7 a.m.," he said. "I guess everyone else had the same idea."

Gordon Anderson told a similar story.

"The line was all the way around the building," Anderson said.

Those two left and opted to come back a few hours later around 9:30 a.m., but the line still persisted.

"It's moving pretty quickly though, I think I'll make it through in time for work," Gerken said.

Rachel Garver, Lancaster County Treasurer, said she saw the long lines herself, and while she wasn't surprised she said it's not necessary.

"You don't need to be here today if you don't want to be," Garver said. "The Governor extended deadlines, they won't be due until 30 days after he lifts that and he hasn't done that yet."

Not only does an executive order make it so registrations and licenses that expired after March 1st are extended, you can also renew those online if you want to do it early. Services that can't be done online, can usually be done over the phone.

But the people 10/11 NOW talked to said they didn't want to take advantage of those options.

"I just wanted to get it done," Chris Bowman, who was renewing his car's registration said.

Garver said if that's your mindset, come as early as possible.

"It's going to be hot," she said. "We don't want people outside in the heat but we can't safely put people inside."

They've limited the capacity of customers to a maximum of 25, that's much lower than the normal 100 plus they normally allow in.

This isn't the only difference customers will notice inside the buildings. There are masks and hand sanitizers at the door.

Garver said masks aren't required, but strongly encouraged.

There are also individual lines for each service desk instead of one long line to better allow for social distancing as well as plexi-glass barriers in front of employees.

To see a full list of services that can be done online and for more information about the Governor's executive order, visit the DMV website here:

https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services