Hundreds of bikers gear up for Gravel Worlds

Competitors from nine different countries will test their strength and endurance Saturday morning.

Gravel Worlds isn't for the faint of heart, but you'll also see some of the beautiful sights Nebraska has to offer.

Gravel Worlds is in it's 10th year.

It's become a staple not only in Nebraska’s cycling community but for people from out of state.

This year organizers are seeing record numbers which they hope means more people will try gravel racing.

The gravel roads are quiet now, but come Saturday they'll be packed.

Packed with 700 cyclists to be exact.

Racers are making their way from across the world and country for their chance at a world championship.

The main race is a 150 mile adventure through rural farmlands of Southeastern Nebraska.

For some Gravel Worlds is a new experience.

"This is really my first experience on the new gravel roads. The gravel roads in Europe are completely different," said Viktor Pertovych of Ukraine.

"If anything is going to stop me it's the sun. I’m not quite used to that. I'm used to temperatures in the range of 40-50,” said Bjami Ludriksson of Iceland.

For others like Alison Tetrick she's here to defend her two time world title.

"It really is a special time to reunite with a fantastic cycling community. Lincoln Nebraska is great for riding bikes, so happy to be here for my third time," said Alison Tetrick of California.

The races start and end at SchillingBridge Cork and Tap in Fallbrook.

Race organizers say this event keeps happening because of its community.

"The gravel community is really amazing. It's one of the friendliest bike communities that are really supportive and there are a lot of different levels of riders that come out and do gravel," said Jen Carlson.

Whether they're traveling across the city or pond, this race is more than just competition.

"I think it's pretty powerful how the sport can being together people from different areas," said Tetrick.

The main 150 mile race begins at 6:00 with shorter 75 and 30 mile races following at 7:00 and 8:00 in the morning.

Those with the event urge drivers to be cautious of cyclists.

They're going to mark busy intersections riders will go through.

Cyclists will also hit a variety of towns such as Malcom, Denton and Raymond.