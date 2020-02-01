Girls make history at first high school women's wrestling tournament

Over a hundred girls took to the wrestling mats at York High School on Saturday. It was their first-ever chance to compete for a state title in women's wrestling.

(Source: Madison Pitsch)

It was a historic moment for the state and the sport. For many of the girls, their entire season is spent wrestling boys, because there are so few women's wrestlers. But this tournament is just one more sign that women's wrestling is growing in the Cornhusker State.

"108 girls at this tournament," said Les Painter, the tournament's director. "The biggest bracket today is 106 pounds and they have 20 girls at 106 pounds.

Girls from across the state competed for their first-ever state title, something they couldn't have done even a year ago.

"When I first started my freshman year, you saw maybe two girls out on the mat, you know?" said Jerzie Menke, Bridgeport senior. "And now we have a state tournament!"

Coaches said opening wrestling up to women is about giving these girls a chance to do something they love.

"Nebraska needs to make a decision," Painter said. "Do we want to be last or want to be on the forefront of some of the first people in the state to get this at the high school level."

For many duking it out on the mat, they've never seen this many female wrestlers.

"I just don't realize there are this many girls because I never see them at tournaments," said Marissa Burt, Tekamah-Herman senior.

For many, this is the realization of years of hard work. They're hoping other young wrestlers will be inspired.

"It just encourages you a lot knowing that people are looking up to you," Burt said. After graduation, she is headed to Jamestown University in North Dakota. Menke is still weighing her options, although she does have several scholarships for wrestling.

Painters said that this tournament is just a testament to how much wrestling is growing.

