Hundreds of kids enjoy 2020 celebrations at Lincoln Children's Museum event

Hundreds of kids enjoyed 2020 celebrations at the Lincoln Children's Museum's Make Believe Midnight Event.

(Source: KOLN).

Tuesday afternoon kids were running around with leis, decorative 2020 gear and noise makers. The museum offered special things like a bubble wrap stomping contest and a balloon drop at the end.

10/11 NOW spoke with parents who said they've come year after year because the event is a safe place for their kids to run around.

It's so amazing, and it is definitely geared towards kids," said Danielle Keys, parent. "Obviously, there's plenty for them to do, to make noise, run around and burn some energy".

The museum held its first event from 10 a.m. to noon, but families will have another chance to celebrate early on Tuesday night so kids could be could make their bedtimes.

The museum will have a second event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Those interested can buy their tickets onlineClickable text here or at the Lincoln Children's Museum.