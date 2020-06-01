Hundreds of protesters march down O Street in downtown Lincoln

Hundreds of protesters are marching down the middle of O Street in downtown Lincoln.

The protesters started at the State Capitol, 10/11 NOW reporters said that it appears they're heading to the City County building.

According to our reporters, the group is smaller than Sunday, but still comprised of hundreds of people.

The group is chanting "Hands up, don't shoot." People have signs and megaphones.

According to our reporters, the group seems peaceful so far.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.