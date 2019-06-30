Hundreds protest outside of Capitol building in support of Sudan

On Sunday, hundreds of members of the Lincoln Sudanese community gathered outside of the Capitol building to show support for the African nation and spread awareness about protests in the country, that are turning deadly.

It started in April when Sudan’s long-time president was removed from office.

Since then, different sides have been trying to agree on what form of transitional government the country should take.

Sudanese people are fighting for civilian government and now dozens are being killed.

"We are here to support them, and let the inter-nation world, the community know that this is not acceptable. We need everybody, all of the people of the world to support the Sudanese people,” said Protester, Saeed Amoun.

Protesters in the country have been in the streets demanding civilian led government but things changed when security forces stormed a protest on June 3rd and over 30 people were killed.

Since then, there have been many other massacres.

Now the Sudanese community here in Lincoln says no more.

"Fellow American’s, we need to stand up with the Sudanese people and stop the genocide and the killing of the Sudanese innocent people in Sudan,” said Protester, Seif Mahajoub.

Members of the Sudanese community say they came out despite the heat for one reason and that is freedom for the Sudanese.

"People are getting crushed, we are begging for your help, every voice matters, every voice means a lot to us,” said Protester, Adil Abdalla.

“We have to support whoever is demanding their freedom,” said Amoun.

They say they hope that people in Lincoln who were driving by or were in the area noticed what was going on and show their support.

"Enough is enough. Liberate this country from the genocide, the atrocities going on in Sudan right now,” said Mahajoub.

Just over the last week, a top U.S. Department Official said Washington is considering all options including sanctions, if the violence in Sudan continues.