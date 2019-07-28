Hundreds rally for Lyft driver whose car was attacked

On Sunday, people all over Lincoln pitched in to raise hundreds of dollars for a local man whose car was attacked when he was driving for Lyft.

It all had to do with the "Everyone Belongs Here," rally at a park near 80th and Leighton.

It was dedicated to that Lyft driver and out of the hundreds of people who showed up, there were city council members, police, and total strangers in attendance.

"What happened is not OK, and we stand together,” said event organizer, Liz Wysong Hoffart.

Jeremy Williams, an LPS teacher who drives for Uber and Lyft during the Summer, says his car was attacked on July 19th when he was making a pick-up, causing damage.

Hundreds came out to raise money for damages done to his vehicle and to spread a message that hate has no place in Lincoln.

"I just feel like love is all around me, it feels so amazing, I just never even envisioned this,” said Williams.

People had bright blue signs and buttons, along with donations to help Williams with car repairs.

"It's just an opportunity for people to get together and support Jeremy and his family and just mingle and have a good time,” said Wysong Hoffart.

They estimate over 300 people showed up.

One person 10/11 NOW spoke with, has been an LPS teacher for over 15 years.

Although she doesn't teach at the same school, she said it was important to support another teacher.

"The number of people who support each other and love each other is stronger and bigger than the people who hate,” said Katrina Beil.

Williams says this event shows just how many great people there are in the community.

"I knew that we had an amazing school district, but this city is even more amazing,” said Williams.

Golden Rod Printing has yard signs for $12.00, with $3.00 going towards Jeremy’s fundraiser.