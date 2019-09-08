Hundreds walk to raise awareness for eating disorders

At least 30,000,000 people of all ages and genders suffer from an eating disorder in the United States.

(Source: KOLN).

And right here in Lincoln, hundreds gathered at Holmes Lake Park to raise awareness for the National Eating Disorders Association event.

Event organizers tell 10/11 NOW, before the event they already had nearly 400 people signed up.

10/11 NOW spoke with one woman who is in recovery herself, about why the walk is something that is so important to her.

Katie Brock is in the process of recovering from her eating disorder.

She says it all started with her anxiety disorder and wanting to control things.

"The easiest thing to control was my diet and my exercise so it got super obsessive that it got to the point where I couldn't function on a daily basis around food, around people,” said NEDA walk host, Brock.

Brock says it quickly took over her life.

But after seeking treatment, she is now nearly three years into her recovery.

“Recovery is really hard, but it's really worth it,” said Brock.

Last year, Brock shared her story at the walk, but this year is the one hosting it.

And she knows first hand how important this is.

"Brings out the realities that they are there, they are real, they do affect lives to a detrimental point, and we get to bring awareness,” said Brock.

An event organizer says she hopes the event helps make eating disorders easier to talk about and provide people with information to help others.

"You know maybe a friend or a classmate or the random person in their science class is struggling with it, and knowing how to point them into the right direction,” said Erin Sullivan.

Brock says today's turnout was more than she could have hoped for and shows the awareness is actually growing.

"Especially in a college town, where eating disorders are insanely prevalent on a campus,” said Brock.

They were able to raise $15,000 and their goal was only $10,000.