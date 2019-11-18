Hometown hunting and fishing museum

A outdoor enthusiast in rural Tilden has put together an impressive collection of equipment that's been used for hunting and fishing through the years.

Jerry Fields says his museum has everything from lures, to reels and rods, to minnow buckets. He likes to fish and hunt. "Fishing is probably what I do more of now," Fields said. The collection is located on his property, and he's had people come to see it. "I also have people who want to sell me stuff, or give me something to keep here," Fields said. "It's not so much the value, it's just something that I like to do. And much of what I have has been used by family members through the years."

Fields says his wife's grandfather was a big fisherman and hunter, and some of the decoys he used are a current part of the collection. "Some of the rods and reels would have been the ones used by my uncle and others. One of the reels I have is from my wife's grandfather." Some of the display cases contain bobbers, flys and poppers. There is an extensive display of minnow buckets, and buckets used for fly fishing. Another display case contains a wide variety of reels.

"My son works for Nebraska Game and Parks," Fields said. His son has carved a variety of decoys, and Fields says he usually gets a new one each year. "Collecting is something that people should do, and I enjoy the time that I can spend out here," Fields said.