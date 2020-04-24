Husband killed, wife injured in head-on crash in Nebraska

A man was killed and his wife critically injured in a head-on crash involving a semitrailer in eastern Nebraska, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 30 west of North Bend, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Domingo Gonzalez, 54, of Schuyler, and his wife were in a small car when the semi drifted across the center line and hit their car head-on, throwing the couple from the car. Gonzalez died at the scene, and his wife was flown to a Lincoln hospital.

The 57-year-old Omaha driver of the semi was not injured.

Officials had not reported any charges pr citations in the crash by Friday morning.