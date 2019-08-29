Husband, wife killed when train hits car

A married couple died when the car they were in was hit by a train at a railroad crossing east of McCook.

Authorities in southwestern Nebraska said a married couple were killed when their car was hit by a train at a railroad crossing east of McCook.

Radio station KRVN reports that 88-year-old Clemens Kogl and his wife, 86-year-old Marie Kogl, both of Culbertson, died when the car Marie was driving failed to stop for the eastbound BNSF freight train Tuesday afternoon.

Red Willow County Sheriff's officials said the crash happened about four miles east of McCook on a county road as the two were heading home from a visit to a farm store.

Officials said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

