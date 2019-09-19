Husker Food Pantry moves locations.

Student hunger is just one facet of well-being that the University of Nebraska is trying to tackle.

"There have been some links to healthy eating and just doing better overall with your other health aspects," said Katie Petersen. She's a graduate assistant working at the food pantry. "It's important to have students be the best they can be, so they can be the best they can in the classroom."

The husker food pantry has served 900 different students since it opened 2 and a half years ago. Petersen said they see between 15-25 people every day. The pantry used to be in the Union, but now it's inside the University Health Center.

"I think it's awesome to have the food pantry be a part of big red resilience and well-being," said Connie Boehm, the Director of Big Red Resilience and Well-being. Boehm and her team are focused on taking a holistic approach to student care.

Organizers said the move to this new building, and it's proximity to Big Red Resilience resources..like financial and well-being coaching is essential to holistic health.

"Nobody is ever in total balance with all their well-being," said Boehm. "I think on a college campus, there are lots and lots of resources, but it's hard to know where to go."

The pantry includes all the college food and bathroom essentials and is staffed by students who are able to recognize a student who may need help and point them in the direction of other resources.

"I know that our volunteers and myself will receive REACH training, to help with suicide prevention and awareness," said Petersen.

The health center also has a demo kitchen with a dietitian who teaches students how to eat healthy. Boehm hopes the pantry will lead to all-around health for students. Said Boehm:

"It will be a whole change, we're hoping, in the well-being of our students."

To be eligible, students must be enrolled in one course at the university and have their student ID card ready to swipe in.