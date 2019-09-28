Husker Nation Shows Up: Sights and Sounds of College GameDay in Lincoln

The scene was nothing short of rambunctious outside Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning as flocks of Nebraska fans surrounded the College GameDay set.

For the first time in 12 years, ESPN’s Saturday morning production made its way to Lincoln, and Husker fans were ready for the national stage.





If on a mobile device, click here for additional content.

Packed in with the crowd were Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos, Husker Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg, and one of the most popular people in the Cornhusker State – Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost.

Frost was interviewed by ESPN’s Maria Taylor in front of hundreds of screaming fans. He talked about the overwhelming support Husker Nation has shown to the program, as well as the keys to taking down No. 5 ranked Ohio State on Saturday night under the lights at Memorial Stadium.

Another special guest was 13-year-old Jack Hoffman. Hoffman, known for his inspirational touchdown run at the 2013 Nebraska Spring Game, spoke about his battle with pediatric brain cancer.

After originally being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2011, Hoffman is now playing full-contact football in his hometown of Atkinson, Nebraska.

Click here to see more signs and photos from College GameDay.

The show closed with celebrity guest picker and Omaha native Gabrielle Union, who joined the crew on stage along with her husband Dwyane Wade to pick the winners of Saturday’s biggest games.





Union sported the jersey of Husker offensive lineman Christian Gaylord's father, who passed away in a car accident last week.

It was no surprise the Wade and Union chose the Huskers to upset the Buckeyes.

Longtime College GameDay personality Lee Corso did not follow suit, making his traditional show-closing pick by sporting Ohio State Buckeye headwear to a swarm of boos from the crowd.