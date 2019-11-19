Husker Pantry hosting food drive competition

Just days before the Thanksgiving holiday break The Husker Pantry is hosting it's annual food drive.

The pantry is located on The University of Nebraska - Lincoln's campus and serves hundreds of students a week.

The drive aims to collect about 1,500 items to replenish inventory for students.

They have 18 collection bins around campus but they have started accepting donations through an Amazon Wish List.

"It is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week so we are hosting a food drive competition on campus," said Megan Patel the program's coordinator. "All of our donation bins that are out on campus all year round are competing against one another to see who can collect the most items."

Items they need the most include cereal, soup and other canned items for the winter.

The drive will run through November 24th.

