Husker defensive back cited for possession of marijuana

A freshman Husker football player was cited with possession of marijuana at his dorm room on campus Monday night.

According to a University of Nebraska spokesperson, Myles Farmer, a freshman defensive back for the Huskers, was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana on Monday.

Farmer was contacted by University of Nebraska Police around 11:30 p.m. at his room at University Suites.

Farmer, 18, was a three-star recruit out of Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia.

