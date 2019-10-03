Husker fan will drive unique car during homecoming parade

A Husker fan will drive his 1951 Chevy painted with several Husker emblems in the homecoming parade Friday.

Husker fan Doug Christie has been designing the car for several years.

He says when he first bought it, he didn't know what to do with it.

"We'll let's paint it red and white," he said. Over the years, Christie has added numerous things to it.

The car has the stadium, former coaches, and the skull and cross bone logo for the black shirts.

He bought the car from his great uncle Ed Tenopir; who is related to former Husker coach Milt Tenopir.

Christie has been driving the car around on game day for years and started bringing it to car shows.

"About three months ago, I was at a car show and Larry the Cable Guy was there." he said.

Christie got him to sign the dashboard of the car; the first person to do so.

Although he's done many things on his bucket list, he still has one more accomplishment he's yet to do.

He said, "Everyone says I'm kind of crazy, but I would really love to lead the team on the field on a football game and give [former coach]Tom Osborne a ride in the front seat."

He also wants to meet current coach Scott Frost and give him a ride.

His favorite part of driving fans around on game day is their reaction. "To see their faces and when they honk the horn; it's just amazing. I don't know; it's a lot of fun."

The homecoming parade will start at 6 p.m. Friday.