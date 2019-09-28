Husker fans rock College GameDay

College GameDay started at 8 a.m. on Saturday and the crowds have been carrying the momentum ever since. Husker fans have been celebrating all day.

It's hard to pick a better backdrop for ESPN's College GameDay than Memorial Stadium. Now a lot of people think college students don't wake up until the crack of noon, but the crowd was rocking before the sun even came up.

"It was so loud, it was so cool to be here. It's a blast to be at," said a Husker fan.

Thosands of huskers fans, three hours, and a whole lot of husker red. For kids and adults alike this pre-game party was one for the books.

"This is a Go Big Red experience. It's part of Husker game day, it's part of living in Nebraska, and there is no place like Nebraska," said another fan.

The Coca Cola stand was packed, the fan compound was packed, everywhere Husker fans showed up and they were loud.

"I love the energy and just how big it is. We have such great fans out here."

All the big names from GameDay were there, but some special Nebraskans made an appearance. Jack Hoffman, Scott Frost, and celebrity guest picker Gabrielle Union and husband, Dwayne Wade.

"There's no place I'd rather be," Hoffman said.

And although Desmond Howard and Lee Corso didn't pick Nebraska, there were about a thousand people that disagreed.

