Husker fans welcome Ohio State fans to Lincoln

Husker fans lined up outside a Lincoln Airport terminal to greet several Ohio State fans on Friday.

Husker fans cheering on the Ohio State fans coming to Lincoln

Lincoln Airport Executive Director David Haring says the flight was the only one coming from Columbus. United had a direct flight from Columbus to Lincoln for the game weekend and several Husker fans knew the way to welcome the Buckeye fans.

Husker fan Josh Ward says, "We set up a nice tunnel and made sure they felt really welcome coming to Nebraska".

The fans welcomed Ohio State fans by making signs with some reading 'Welcome to Lincoln' and 'Welcome Buckeyes'.

Haring says the goal is to give the fans from Columbus an experience like no other.

"The impression they're left with is that Nebraska are truly the nicest fans," he said.

Some Ohio State fans walked past the line of Husker fans recording their interactions or chanting with them. They also were giving fans free t-shirts and other souvenirs.

College Gameday will start the day off Saturday and the game is at 6:30 p.m.