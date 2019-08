Husker football game day tips

The start of the 2019 Husker Football season gets underway with the first home game on Saturday.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Lincoln is ready to welcome Husker fans to the Capital City.

The first game will be Saturday, August 31 at 11 a.m. against South Alabama.

If you are planning to attend, remember the University of Nebraska adhere to a clear bag policy. Visit Huskers.com/bagpolicy for more information. Fans should lock their vehicles and move valuable items out of sight.

- Drinking alcohol is prohibited on City streets, parking lots, garages and sidewalks, including the trail between Haymarket Park and 8th Street.

The sale of tickets, souvenirs or other items is not allowed on City streets or sidewalks.

- Officers will issue citations for violations that inhibit the use of the street or sidewalk.

- The sale of food, flowers or balloons requires a sidewalk vendor permit.

- UNL is a smoke/tobacco-free campus.

To avoid gameday traffic and parking challenges, Lincoln city officials recommend visiting Lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or using the Waze mobile app for maps and street construction information; planning for parking; arriving early; celebrating downtown after games; and using StarTran’s Big Red Express.

GETTING TO AND FROM THE GAME

To improve the traffic experience on game day, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, the Lincoln Police Department, the UNL Police Department and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) work together. The City provides traffic control on Lincoln streets, while NDOT helps coordinate traffic on I-180 and I-80. Coordination efforts include traffic planning, pre- and post-game messaging, planned lane and ramp closures and sharing of incidents with all parties involved as they happen.

On football game days, Interstate 80 exits at I-180/Downtown and 27th Street can be congested, so visitors are encouraged to use other routes into Lincoln:

From the east, take the Hwy. 6/Cornhusker Hwy. exit 409. Turn south at State Fair Park Drive and west on Salt Creek Roadway to reach Memorial Stadium, the Champion’s Club and parking facilities east of the stadium and in the Haymarket.

From the west, use exit I-80 at Homestead Expressway/Hwy. 77 South, then go east on Rosa Parks Way.

Those using I-80 who plan to park in the Haymarket Park lots will experience less congestion if they enter Lincoln using the Airport exit 399.

Those entering Lincoln on southbound I-180/9th Street, are strongly encouraged to use “N” Street and Arena Drive to access the Haymarket, the Haymarket parking garages and Pinnacle Bank Arena. To improve traffic flow, the following changes will be in effect before and after the games:

Two hours before kickoff, southbound 9th Street will be closed starting at the roundabout at 9th Street and Salt Creek Roadway near Memorial Stadium. The street will reopen once vehicles have left the stadium area after the game.

Two hours before kickoff, “R”, “Q” and “P” streets will be closed to traffic from 9th Street. Drivers coming from I-180 will have to use “N” Street to access the Haymarket Area.

Salt Creek Roadway will have lane restrictions at 14th Street to better manage traffic congestion.

16th Street from Vine to “Q” streets will be closed to northbound traffic.

Postgame traffic on northbound 10th Street from “Q” to “T” streets will be restricted to I-180. No traffic will be allowed to go past the stadium on 10th Street. The street will reopen once pedestrians have left the stadium area after the game.

Following the game, N. 10th Street south of Charleston Street will be closed to southbound traffic.

Following the game, N. 17th Street from Vine to “X” streets will be closed.

Following the game, for those that have parked in the Haymarket Garages, 7th Street from “N” to “M” streets will be one-way southbound and “M” Street from 7th to 9th streets will be a one-way eastbound.

Other gameday events include the Haymarket Farmers Market every Saturday through October 12 and Railyard entertainment and activities on Fridays and Saturdays. The Cube in the Railyard will show football games all day on Saturdays. The area of the Haymarket Farmers Market will close from 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Saturday through October 12. North 7th and 8th streets as well as Canopy Street will close from “P” to “Q” streets. “P” Street will close from 7th to 8th Street and “Q” Street will close from 7th to Canopy streets.

Some City road construction projects may impact gameday traffic:

- The southern two lanes of “Q” Street between N. 11th and N. 12th streets are closed.

- Southbound N. 14th Street between Fletcher Avenue and Morton Street will be closed through September 13.

Other traffic reminders:

- Stadium Drive west of the stadium will be closed to all vehicular traffic. Passenger drop-off and pick-up will not be allowed in front of the Stadium before or after the game.

- Uber, Lyft and taxi drop-off and pickup will be located at the bus stop in front of Henzlik Hall, 1430 Vine St.

- Charter buses will park on “W” Street between 14th and 16th streets.

- 17th Street from “R” to Vine streets (on the UNL City Campus) is closed.

- Vine Street from N. Antelope Valley Pkwy to 16th Street (on the UNL City Campus) has been reduced to single eastbound and westbound lanes with a bike lane in each direction.

Those choosing to ride bicycles to the game have several options:

The “N” Street Cycle Track is a protected bikeway for the exclusive use of cyclists on the south side of “N” Street from 23rd Street to Arena Drive.

Downtown bike lanes are on 14th Street from “L” to “R” streets and on 11th Street from “Q” to “D” streets.

Bike lanes are now open on Vine and 16th streets on UNL City’s Campus.

Bike UNL offers free bike valet service for all home games. Cyclists can drop off their bikes on the east side of Cook Pavilion near 14th and “W” streets two hours prior to kickoff. The service also accepts BikeLNK bicycles from the City bike share program. All bikes must be picked up within one hour after the game. For more information on the bike valet service, visit bike.unl.edu/bikevalet or call 402-472-4777. For more information on BikeLNK, visit bikelnk.bcycle.com.

GAMEDAY PARKING

Parking meters are enforced Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The following fine system is in effect:

If the ticket is paid online within seven days from when it is written, the fine is $9.

If the ticket is paid in person or through the mail within seven days, the fine is $10.

If the ticket is paid after seven days, the fine is $25 in person or by mail or $24 online.

To avoid parking tickets, fans can purchase a $10 tag for all-day, on-street parking in metered stalls from any City employee wearing a Parking Services shirt at City-operated parking facilities.

Fans can also reserve pre-paid parking in the Haymarket and other City garages through parkandgo.org. Rates for the four West Haymarket garages are $25, and the other rates vary by garage. Limited parking will be available for $25 in the VIP Parking Garage attached to the southwest side of Pinnacle Bank Arena. Parking garages available in the West Haymarket are:

Red 1, 555 “R” Street

Green 2, 530 “P” Street

Blue 3, 535 “P” Street

Lumberworks, 700 “N” Street

Reserved, reduced-price, pre-paid football parking is also available through parkandgo.org for these locations:

County-City lots - North (10th and “K”), South (701 S. 10th) and West (802 “J”) - $20 on site and $15 online

Carriage Park (1120 “L”), Cornhusker Square (1220 “L”) and Center Park (1100 “N”) - $25 on site, $20 online

Haymarket (9th and “Q”), Lincoln Station South (7th and “P”), Market Place (10th and “Q”), Que Place (1111 “Q”), Red 1 (555 “R”), Green 2 (530 “P”), Blue 3 (535 “P”), University Square (101 N. 14th), Larson Building (1317 “Q”), West Depot lot (676 “O”), Lumberworks (700 “N”) - $30 on site, $25 online

Sun Valley and Charleston St. lot near Oak Lake Park - vehicle parking is $10 on site and online; RV parking is $50 on site and $45 online

“N” Street Gravel lot, “N” Street and Arena Drive - vehicle parking is $30 and RV parking is $75 on site

14th and New Hampshire lot - vehicle parking is $20 on site and $15 online, and RV parking is $100 on site and online.

1318 “M” Street Garage - $25 on site and $20 online

233 S. 14th Street lot - $30 on site and $20 online

Grills are not allowed in City garages. Grills are allowed at the 14th and New Hampshire lot and at the Sun Valley and Charleston lot. Fans planning to stay Friday night on City property must purchase their parking online and display the permit in their RV overnight. RV parking is not allowed at the Haymarket Park baseball/softball complex.

UNL parking lots will be available for use six hours prior to kick off. Grills are not allowed in University garages. Gameday parking information and maps are available at

parking.unl.edu.

Alcohol Consumption

Nebraska State Statute prohibits the consumption of alcohol on state property. It is unlawful for any person to consume alcoholic liquor upon property owned or controlled by the state or any governmental subdivision thereof unless authorized by the governing bodies having jurisdiction over such property.

Parking is available at the following University areas on game days:

17th and “R” garage - $25 day of game, $175 season

19th and Vine garage - $25 day of game, $175 season

14th and Avery Garage, limited space- $25 day of game, $175 season

15th and Vine streets - $25

1410 “Q” St. - $25

16th and “X” streets - $25

17th and Vine streets - $25 day of game, $175 season

Anderson Hall, 16th St. between “P” and “Q” streets - $25

Beadle Center, 19th St. north of “S” St. - $25

519 N 19th Street between “S” and “U” streets - $25

900 North 22nd St. - $20

22nd and Vine streets - $20

1700 “Y” St. - $25

14th and Court streets - $10

16th and Court streets - $10

14th St. and Military Road - $10

Wheelchair accessible parking is available for $25 per vehicle at UNL Lot 5, Stadium Drive and Salt Creek Roadway. Handicapped parking is available at:

- 14th and “R” streets - $25

- 14th and Avery garage - $25, with free cart shuttle

- 14th and “U” streets, east of Morrill Hall - $25

- 14th St. between Vine and “W” streets, free on-street parking where available

Several private lots are available. Rates vary, and some offer season passes.

Vehicles blocking driveways, parked too close to the intersection, parked on public right of way or interfering with vehicle or pedestrian traffic will be towed. Vehicles will also be subject to towing if parked on job sites or driving lanes on streets or in unfinished areas. Vehicles towed by order of the Police or a Parking Control Officer are subject to a $50 towing fine in addition to the $49.53 required to retrieve a vehicle from the impoundment lot. The towing fine does not apply to cars towed from private lots.

BIG RED EXPRESS

In addition to its regular routes, StarTran will provide its Big Red Express service on Husker game days starting two hours before kickoff from six locations:

- The City Municipal Service Center (I-80 airport, exit 399), 949 W. Bond (take first right north of McDonald’s)

- Southeast Community College, 88th and “O” streets, south parking lot

- Holmes Lake, 70th Street and Normal, north end of lake

- Gateway Mall, 61st and “O” streets, southeast parking area at Sears

- SouthPointe Pavilions, 27th and Pine Lake Road, south of Von Maur

- North Star High School (I-80 airport exit 403), 5801 N. 33rd St. (six blocks east of 27th Street and Folkways Blvd.)

Buses will drop off and depart from “R” Street between 12th and 14th streets. The last bus will leave the lot 45 minutes prior to kickoff. The cost is $5 each way, and exact change is required. No bills larger than $20 will be accepted. Electronic signs will help direct fans to the Big Red Express locations near the interstate.