Husker football player's random act of kindness

The Husker football team is all about changing the culture this season and for one freshman, he’s taking that mentality off the field as well.

Garrett Snodgrass was a standout athlete from York High School and an incoming Husker football player.

Tuesday his actions had people talking about not just his athleticism but his character.

Snodgrass says he had just finished a meal at Chipotle after practice when he noticed a man standing outside.

That’s when Husker fan Drew Billeter snapped and tweeted some photos of Snodgrass giving a man a burrito.

Snodgrass says that he had an extra meal ticket from the athletic department and that giving the man a meal was a simple way to give back.

“You know I’m really blessed with a lot of things,” said Snodgrass. “Being able to give back is really, really important.”

The man who tweeted the photo also says Snodgrass took time to also stand and talk to the man for a while after giving him the meal.

Snodgrass joins the Huskers as a linebacker. He says he hopes to be a leader on and off the field in the coming years and that this interaction was just one way to hopefully set a positive example for others.

“We’re trying to build a culture here at Nebraska and I’m trying to be one of those leaders that can help my teammates not only on the field but off the field with decision making and stuff like that,” said Snodgrass.

