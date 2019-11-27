Husker football players spread Thanksgiving cheer at CHI Health St. Elizabeth

It wasn't just nurses walking up and down the halls of CHI Health St. Elizabeth today. Husker football players were roaming the halls of the hospital greeting patients, staff and fans with some Thanksgiving cheer.

"We do this once a year, and it's always nice to just come and give thanks," said Boe Wilson, a junior offensive lineman. "Give thanks to all our fans. A lot of people put everything into Husker footballl."

The group of Huskers split into four groups to cover the entire hospital, and that was just a part of the team. From the young to the old, everyone was excited to see them today. Wilson even managed to put a newborn baby to sleep.

"Just got to support the neck and coo it," said Wilson. "Coo it back to sleep."

But, these players weren't just here to meet patients and fans. They're also here to support teammate Christian Gaylord.

2019 has not been easy for the Gaylord family. Scott Gaylord, Christian's father, died in a car accident near Gibbon. Now, Christian's grandfather is in the hospital following a stroke.

"We're just a good family group," said Gaylord of his teammates. "It's been difficult, but we all just pull in together. They're here for me."

Getting out and meeting the people that support them is an annual tradition, and for the families, they said it's a visit they won't forget.