Husker hoops hosts opening night

Friday was all about Husker hoops as they hosted their opening night to thousands of eager fans.

There were lights, a little bit of smoke and lots of basketball.

“I think they’re gonna be a little better than people expect from the new coach,” said Collin Sears a Husker fan. “I think he’s gonna get the guys to play together a little more.”

As Pinnacle Bank Arena welcomed a new era of Husker basketball.

“We’re looking good,” said Jeffrey Dunn a husker fan. “That’s where I’m at.”

Many fans were ready to see the nearly entirely new team and some were ready to see them for the first time as a Husker.

Like Charlie Easley’s family, who played for Lincoln Pius X and is now a walk-on for Nebraska.

“Being a freshman here and everything kids worked so hard for this opportunity and now we get to see it kind of come together,” said Jimmy Hansen, Easley’s cousin.

Even the national anthem singer, a member of the Phantom of the Opera Broadway musical cast, has Husker ties.

“My cousins live in Lincoln,” said Patrick Dunn with the production. “Every time I come through Nebraska on tour I always get to call them crash on their couch, have a good time.”

While a Husker win is for sure Friday night, fans are already ready for a winning season.

“Seeing what they did in Italy and everything I’m really excited to see what they can do this year,” said Hansen.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team was also introduced to a warm welcome.

They did not scrimmage but enjoyed a front row seat to watch the men.

