Husker merchandise shops see boost in sales since Frost takeover

Husker merchandise shops in the capital city are seeing a boost in sales since Nebraska Football Head Coach Scott Frost's takeover in December of 2017.

Best of Big Red in Lincoln said they've seen a thirty percent increase in sales since Frost has come back to Nebraska. They said football season alone represents seventy percent of sales.

This year they have brand new gear and apparel including new blackshirt jerseys and Fred Hoiberg merchandise.

Staff at Best of Big Red said anything that is worn by Scott Frost typically sells out fast. They also said they've seen a lot of anticipation by fans for this season.