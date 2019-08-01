Husker preseason press conference to be carried on CW Nebraska

With the start of the Nebraska football season just weeks away, Head Coach Scott Frost and a number of players will address the media at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

1011’s coverage of the press conference will be carried live on CW Nebraska beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Due to new restrictions, Husker press conferences are no longer allowed to be carried live on digital platforms.

The CW Nebraska can be found on KCWH channel 18.1 in Lincoln and KNHL 5.3 in the Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney area.

Charter/Spectrum customers will find it on channels 15 and 1212 in Lincoln and on channels 16 and 704 in the tri-cities. The CW Nebraska is also live