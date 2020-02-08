Husker softball's head coach celebrates her 1,000th career win

Nebraska (3-1) put on another impressive showing in its second game of the day, smashing UTEP (0-3) by a score of 16-3 in a five-inning mercy-rule victory. With the win, the Huskers gave Head Coach Rhonda Revelle her 1,000th career win.

Olivia Ferrell (1-0) picked up her first win of the season. She pitched 4.0 innings and gave up just one run on three hits. She also added one strikeout. Ferrell was impressive with the bat as well going 2-for-2 with two runs, two RBIs and two walks. Karlee Seevers made her first career appearance in the circle. She pitched 1.0 inning of relief and gave up two hits and two runs.

On offense, Nebraska was explosive for the second time on Saturday. The Huskers had 14 hits - including two home runs - and drew six walks, while recording just one strikeout. Ally Riley led the way going 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and one run. Samantha Owen also homered. She finish the day 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs. Brooke Andrews and Lindsey Walljasper also had two hits on the day, while Tristen Edwards, Cam Ybarra and Peyton Glatter each had one.

For UTEP, Zaylie Calderon dropped to 0-1 on the season. She pitched 3.2 innings and gave up 10 runs - six earned - on 10 hits.

The Huskers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Edwards hit a leadoff double and Glatter hit an RBI single to put NU on the board. The Miners tied it up in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run.

In the second, Riley singled and Lexey Kneib ran for her. Andrews delivered a perfect bunt and reached first safely to put a pair on with no outs. However, Nebraska was unable to capitalize. In a double steal attempt, Nebraska's lead runner was caught stealing for the first out. Then UTEP retired the next two batters two get out of the jam.

Nebraska regained the lead in the third. Ybarra hit a leadoff double and Ferrell did the same to plate the go-ahead run. Owen singled to score Ferrell and put the Huskers up 3-1. With one runner on and two outs, Riley smashed a home run to extend the lead to 5-1. The Miners threatened in the bottom of the inning recording two hits to put runners in scoring position with one out. However, the Husker defense didn't break and retired the next two batters to get out of the inning without allowing any runs.

In the fourth, the Huskers capitalized on a UTEP error, scoring five unearned runs. Unzicker reached on an error and stole second. Edwards drew a walk to put two on with no outs. UTEP retired the next two batters but a wild pitch allowed both runners to get into scoring position. Ferrell drew a walk to load the bases. Walljasper singled to score two runs. With a pair on, Owen homered to extend the lead to 10-1.

In the fifth, Carson Fischer and Edwards drew back-to-back walks to leadoff the inning. Ybarra reached on a fielder's choice and all the runners reached safely after an error on UTEP. With the bases loaded and no outs, Glatter drew a walk to plate another run. Ferrell and Walljasper hit back-to-back singles to put the Huskers up 14-1. Riley and Andrews each hit RBI singles to bring the score to 16-1. In the bottom of the inning, UTEP scored a pair of runs on two hits.

Nebraska concludes the Troy Cox Classic on Sunday when the team matches up against No. 20/24 Arkansas. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. CT. A live radio broadcast will be available on Huskers.com. The game will also be streamed on FloSoftball (subscription required).