Husker sports host pep rally to kick of women's basketball season

People from several Husker sports participated in a pep rally to tell elementary and middle school kids about their day-to-day lives.

Kids sit inside PBA for the Huskers pep rally kicking off the women's basketball season.

It started with Husker Nicea Eliely about keeping kids away from bullying others.

Later, former Husker basketball player and current Alabama A&M coach Margaret Richards told the kids about her 3 L's: Look, Listen and Learn.

Husker coach Amy Williams came out after telling the students to use the team's motto in every day life: 'Bring It'.

Kids were able to participate in events with athletes, including learning how to pass with the volleyball team, beat boxing and throwing alley oops to members of the men's basketball team.

Husker pep rally emcee D-Wayne Taylor said, "Seeing these kids in front of you and how excited they are for the Huskers let's you know there is a serious future for Nebraska."

Kids and teachers stayed for the Husker women's first basketball game of the year against Alabama A&M.

