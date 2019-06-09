Husker wrestlers walk 100 miles and raise money for Camp Kesem

Tyler Berger's roommate said that he thought Tyler couldn't walk 100 miles without sleep.

Eric and Tyler on their 100 mile trek to Omaha

"As soon as he said, 'I bet you couldn't do something," immediately my reaction was, 'Yeah, I can do it,'" said Berger.

Berger had just finished up his wrestling career at Nebraska when he decided to take on the monster task of walking to Omaha and back, without sleeping. That's over a hundred miles. He asked his teammate Eric Schultz to come along, too.

"At lunch one day, Tyler asked me, 'Hey do you want to walk a hundred miles with me,'" said Schultz. "And I said, 'Yeah sure, why not.'"

They started out at 6 am on Friday, April 26th.

Within the first 20 miles, the pair knew they had their work cut out for them.

"Mile 22. I started limping at mile 22," said Schultz. "My foot started to swell. It was rough."

The boys walked through the night. It was rainy and cold when they clocked into Omaha at 3 a.m. Said Berger:

"There were several times throughout the walk where it was like, 'I don't know how we're going to finish or if we can.' or 'I don't want to.'"

Originally there was no plan to raise money. But during their walk.. somebody started a fundraiser for them. To date, they have raised over $1000 for Camp Kesem. Their original goal was $500. Camp Kesem is a camp for children whose parents have been affected by cancer..

"It gave us a little bit of motivation, like, okay now we can't stop now. Now we have to finish," said Berger. "Now we're walking for this camp, and we don't want to let these kids down. It added a little bit of motivation for us."

They said the return home was the hardest part. Schultz said.. there were a lot of times he wanted to quit, but looked to his teammate for inspiration.

"It was painful and grueling. It was tough. I definitely used him for inspiration."

Both said, they would definitely like to raise the money again for a good cause, but said next time they will find a different way to test their physical limits.

