Huskers: Sellout streak doesn't mean 100% full stadium

There's no doubt Nebraska Cornhusker fans are some of the best in the country. They're known of unwavering support, hospitality, and most of all, showing up.

Nebraska Football boasts the longest sellout streak in the nation - currently standing at 375 consecutive games. It dates back to 1962. But as 10/11 NOW discovered in a recent records request, likening a sellout to a fan in every seat is bit of a stretch.

In fact, since 2016, scanned ticket numbers show Memorial Stadium is, on average, about 80-percent full. The lowest game? A cold November day in 2018 when 2-7 Nebraska squared off against 4-5 Illinois. The Cornhuskers picked up their third win of the Scott Frost era in front of 54,838 fans. The announced attendance that day was another sellout, 88,316.

2019's low total came in the season finale against Iowa. Keep in mind, many students were on Thanksgiving Break, but Nebraska also had a lot riding on the game. Get a win against a Top-20 Hawkeye team, and the Huskers would notch their sixth victory, ensuring a bowl trip. Despite an announced attendance of 89,039, the number of tickets scanned shows 60,232 fans watched the Huskers drop their seventh game of the season.

From 2016-2019, the total "Announced Attendance" at 29 Cornhusker home games was 2,508,661. The number of "Tickets Scanned" during that same stretch was 2,012,724. That's a difference of 495,937, or about 80-percent.

When asked about the discrepancy, Nebraska Athletics provided the following statement: "Our announced attendance figures include all ticketed fans, including students, as well as numerous other groups including media, security, team personnel, working athletic department staff, band(s), event staff, concession workers and others."

Here's a breakdown of 2019:

South Alabama

Announced: 89,502 // Actual: 77,910

Northern Illinois

Announced: 89,593 // Actual: 76,984

Ohio State

Announced: 89,759 // Actual: 79,502

Northwestern

Announced: 89,384 // Actual: 74,935

Indiana

Announced: 89,317 // Actual: 72,468

Wisconsin

Announced: 88,842 // Actual: 66,860

Iowa

Announced: 89,039 // Actual: 60,232

To view attendance figures from every game over the last four years, click on the spreadsheet available in related documents.