Huskers hold rewatch party on Zoom with fans

With many sports being cancelled, the Nebraska volleyball program had some fun interacting with fans on Saturday. Co-captain Nicklin Hames was joined by assistant coaches in rewatching the 2019 win over Penn State. Not only was it a chance to relive a thrilling Nebraska win, but also to see how the players are holding up during the pandemic.

"It's been really hard not being able to see everyone, everyday, because we're just so used to being with each other. So just staying connected in different ways and getting on Zoom and playing games with each other just so we can see each other's face and interact a little bit," said Hames, who is about to enter her junior season with the Huskers.

The event was held as 'Nebraska Day' on Big Ten Network spotlighted the Huskers in various sports.