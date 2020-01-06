Huskers lose special team's coordinator to UNC

Nebraska special team’s coordinator and outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt has left the program to take the same role at the University of North Carolina.

Dewitt has been coaching for over 20 years and has spent the last two at Nebraska. He also served as the associate head coach for Scott Frost at the University of Central Florida.

Dewitt also battled cancer in 2019, after he was diagnosed with throat cancer in January 2019.

After intense treatment, he returned to practice cancer-free in August.

