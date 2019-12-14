Huskers lose to Wisconsin, denied trip to Final Four

The Nebraska volleyball team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament with a 3-set loss to Wisconsin in the Madison Regional Final (25-18, 25-22, 25-19). The Huskers' season ends with a 28-5 record. The loss marked Nebraska's third to the Badgers in 2019.

Jazz Sweet and Lexi Sun had 11 kills apiece for the Huskers. The Badgers were led by Molly Haggerty's 13 kills.

After dropping the opening set, Nebraska built a 4-point lead in Set 2. The Badgers rallied back with Haggerty slamming home a set-tying kill at 17-17. Shortly after, the score was 22-22. However, the Huskers made three consecutive hitting errors to give the Badgers the set victory.

Wisconsin then carried its momentum throughout the final set. The Badgers scored on the final five rallies to advance to the Final Four..