Huskers outline return plan for athletes

University of Nebraska student-athletes will begin returning to athletic facilities for voluntary summer workouts on Monday, June 1.

Members of the football, volleyball, soccer, women’s basketball and men’s basketball teams will be the first to return for voluntary workouts. Additional Husker teams will prepare to begin workouts in a phased approach in the coming weeks.

Husker student-athletes will follow a detailed plan and protocols to allow them to return to train in a safe and healthy manner. An Athletic Department committee that included staff members from Senior Administration, Football, Athletic Medicine, Strength & Conditioning, Sport Psychology, Nutrition, Facilities, Event Management, Compliance, Equipment and the Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab developed the protocols.

The detailed plan was coordinated in part with the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and has been reviewed by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green.

“The plan we have developed is done with the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community as our top priority,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “We have strict protocol that will involve quarantines, testing and detailed cleaning and safety measures. The guidelines we have in place will be strictly followed as our student-athletes return to prepare for their upcoming seasons.”

Nebraska’s plan for the return of student-athletes to facilities follows the timeline announced earlier this month by the NCAA which allows for voluntary workouts to begin on campuses on June 1.

The return protocol includes several steps that must be met prior to being allowed to resume voluntary workouts. It also outlines testing measures and safety procedures.

The first step in the plan for student-athletes who are outside of Lincoln is the gathering of pre-travel information and education, followed by guidelines for traveling back to Lincoln.

All student-athletes returning to Lincoln from an outside location will quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours when arriving in Lincoln. Student-athletes living by themselves off campus may quarantine at their home, while those living on campus will quarantine in a designated on-campus dormitory.

Following the completion of the quarantine period, the student-athlete will be required to be tested for COVID-19 and return a confirmed negative result before being allowed to access athletic department facilities.

Any student-athlete returning a positive test will be required to remain at their residence and self-isolate and follow positive test guidelines. A student-athlete who tests positive will be required to secure two negative tests before completing the self-isolation period.

Once a student-athlete is cleared to access athletic facilities for a voluntary workout, they will follow a series of guidelines to help ensure the safest and cleanest workout environment possible.

Workouts will be conducted in small groups and must be in accordance with all local and state guidelines.

Student-athletes will have daily symptom checks and receive instant read temperature checks prior to entering the facility.

Once cleared to enter the facility, student-athletes will be required to wear a daily wrist band to exhibit medical clearance.

Student-athlete access in the athletic facilities will be limited only to areas that are related to participating in voluntary workouts. Locker room access will not be allowed at this time.

Protocols are also in place for hand washing, distancing during workouts, disinfecting equipment between lifts and workouts, and laundry services.

