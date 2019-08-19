Huskers ranked No. 24 in AP Preseason Poll

The Nebraska Cornhusker football squad is preseason ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press preseason poll released Monday.

The Huskers, who went 4-8 last year, are one of seven Big Ten teams in the Top 25.

The rest of the Big Ten teams rank as follows: Iowa, No. 20, Wisconsin, No. 19, Michigan State, No. 18, Penn State, No. 15, Michigan, No. 7, and Ohio State, No. 5.

Nebraska slates just behind No. 23 Washington State, and ahead of No. 25 Stanford.

The Huskers had a strong finish to the 2018 season, wrapping up the year 4-2 with tight losses at Iowa and at Ohio State.

They will kick off the 2019 campaign on August 31 against South Alabama at home.

