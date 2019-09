The Husker football team will open Big Ten action on Sept. 21 with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Illinois.

The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

The Huskers currently sit at 1-1on the year and will face Northern Illinois on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at home.