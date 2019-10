The Nebraska Husker football team will wear their alternate uniforms against Indiana this Saturday.

The Husker football Twitter account tweeted out a picture of the uniforms that said “Week Eight”. The adidas jerseys have a "Blackshirts vibe" with a black base and traditional red and white accents. A skull and crossbones logo sits on the jersey's sleeve caps.

The Huskers are slated to take on Indiana at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.