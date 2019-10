The Big Ten Conference announced Monday morning that Nebraska’s Oct. 26 game against Indiana in Lincoln will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised by BTN.

Kickoff times and television information for Nebraska’s November games with Purdue (Nov. 2), Wisconsin (Nov. 16) and Maryland (Nov. 23) will be announced six to 12 days in advance.

The Huskers’ regular-season finale against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 29 will be televised on BTN with kickoff at 1:30 p.m. CT.