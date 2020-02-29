Huskerthon raises money for the Children's Hospital in Omaha

Hundreds of people raised money to benefit the Children's Hospital in Omaha on Saturday at the University of Nebraska's Student Union. Dancing, bounce houses, hypnotists, all to benefit kids like Landon.

At a young age, doctors found a tumor in Landon's head, and he spent a lot of time in the Children's Hospital. He was at the event with his dad, who said they're incredibly grateful.

"The great thing about the Dance Marathon is the money raised goes to the families in need," said Nat Crawford, Landon's dad. "Now, often you don't know for sure who gave what and to who and how much, but the reality is it helps families like ours, kids like Landon and everyone else involved."

The Huskerthon goes on until midnight on Saturday. If you would like to donate to the event, click the link. text here