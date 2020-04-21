Hy-Vee and Sol Group donate nearly 2,000 jumbo watermelons to Food Bank of Lincoln

Hy-Vee in partnership with its melon vendor Sol Group, is donating nearly 2,000 jumbo seedless watermelons to Food Bank of Lincoln.

Hy-Vee delivered the watermelons, which each weigh approximately 20 pounds, to the food bank.

“Hy-Vee has always been about giving back to the communities they serve,” said Adam Lazo, head of sales for Sol Group Marketing. “We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them take care of those in need.”

“We are extremely grateful for Sol Group’s partnership in helping us care for our communities during this difficult time,” said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications. “We are committed to helping our local food banks and hope this donation will provide some relief for them and our communities.”

The donation to Food Bank of Lincoln is part of a series of donations that Hy-Vee and Sol are making to help provide fresh melons to different food banks across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.