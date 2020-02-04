Hy-Vee ends 24-hour service at all Lincoln stores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hy-Vee is no longer a 24-hour service. Effective Monday, Feb. 10, all Lincoln Hy-Vee stores will be open 5 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
All Hy-Vee locations will be affected, including all Lincoln locations:
-Northern Lights Hy-Vee (84th & Holdrege)
1601 N. 84th Street
Lincoln, Nebraska 68505
-O Street Hy-Vee
5010 O Street
Lincoln, Nebraska 68510
-Superior Hy-Vee
5020 North 27th Street
Lincoln, Nebraska 68521
-Williamsburg Hy-Vee
6001 Village Drive
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516
-70th & Pioneers
7151 Stacy Lane
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516