Hy-Vee in Lincoln to give away free peaches on Thursday

Hy-Vee will give away more than 28,800 free peaches to customers with a contactless, drive-thru event at Superior Hy-Vee on Thursday.

The giveaway will start at 1 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m., or while supplies last.

According to a release, in partnership with its fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Company, Hy-Vee is donating fresh produce to Hy-Vee customers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact individuals and families across Nebraska.

Hy-Vee is giving away nearly 20 peaches to the first 1,400 customers at Lincoln Superior