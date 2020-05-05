Hy-Vee limiting meat purchases at all stores

Hy-Vee announced that effective Wednesday, May 6, it will limit meat purchases at all of its locations.

Each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken.

Hy-Vee said it has meat products available at stores but due to "worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for."

"We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers," Hy-Vee said in a news release.