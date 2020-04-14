Hy-Vee now offering free full-service fueling at gas stations

Hy-Vee will now offer free full-service fueling at its more than 165 convenience stores.

Hy-Vee operates convenience stores across eight states, including Nebraska.

The service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Hy-Vee said customers who wish to use the service can select the pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call a designated phone number found on signs at each pump.

Food and items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service.

As an added safety measure, employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction.