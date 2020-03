Hy-Vee offering hour of online shopping for high-risk individuals

Hy-Vee said it will be reserving one hour of Hy-Vee Aisles Online shopping time slots each day for customers who are considered “high-risk,” and is offering free delivery through DoorDash.

Starting Thursday, the reserved Aisles Online time slots will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week, which coincides with the in-store hours reserved for these customers:

Ages 60 and older

Expectant mothers

Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness.

"All other customers are asked to please respect this hour reserved for these high-risk customers, and limit their online shopping orders to time slots available 8 a.m. or after, seven days a week," Hy-Vee said in a release.

In addition, Hy-Vee has partnered with DoorDash to offer free delivery to this group of high-risk customers.

In communities where Hy-Vee Aisles Online delivery orders are fulfilled by DoorDash, customers can use designated promo code “SPECIALDELIVERY” at checkout when they place their online order for delivery.

The code will also be available on the Hy-Vee website. The promotion with DoorDash can be used for any available Hy-Vee Aisles Online time slot and will cover as many as 20,000 free deliveries.

Aisles Online is Hy-Vee’s grocery ordering service available at hy-vee.com/grocery/ or via the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app.