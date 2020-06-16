Hy-Vee presents check to Food Bank of Lincoln

Right now, the Food Bank of Lincoln is busier than ever as food insecurity continues to grow. And Hy-Vee wanted to do what they could to help.

On Tuesday, Hy-Vee employees presented a check for $30,500 to the food bank.

The donation is part of a company-wide one million dollar campaign to help restock food banks across its eight states during the pandemic.

The food bank says this will help them buy food and get it to the people who need it the most right now.

"It has given us a boost in terms of energy and food supplies, which we can never have enough of. So Hy-Vee stepping up on their own and approaching us, it is a good example of how the community cares about its citizens,” said executive director, Scott Young.

The money comes from Hy-Vee customers, who were encouraged to donate a dollar or more at the checkout. Hy-Vee then matched that dollar to dollar.

Young says they anticipate a great need for food over the next six months to a year and says this money gives them a great jump start to purchase food in advance.