Hy-Vee recalls salad product after potential Cyclospora contamination

Hy-Vee is recalling its 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product across its eight-state region due to the potential that it may be contaminated with Cyclospora. The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express, the product's manufacturer, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention have been investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States.

In their investigation, they identified certain products linked to the outbreak. The recall is limited to 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad, all UPCs and expiration dates. The product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. No other Hy-Vee food items are impacted by this recall.

Hy-Vee has not received any reports of illness due to consumption of its Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad. Customers who purchased this product should discard it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of seven days after ingestion of Cyclospora. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and low-grade fever. If not treated, symptoms can persist for several weeks to a month or more. People who are in poor health or who have weakened immune systems may be at higher risk for severe or prolonged illness.