Hy-Vee says three Lincoln locations impacted by data breach

Hy-Vee has released the Lincoln locations that were impacted during a data breach earlier this year, as well as the time frame when the locations were compromised.

In mid-August, Hy-Vee reported that a number of their locations had been subject to a data breach, and some customer’s information may be at risk.

Hy-Vee has now released the following Lincoln locations were impacted:

Market Grill, 5020 N 27th Street from Jan. 10 – July 22

Pay at the Pump Location at 1515 North 84th Street from Dec. 17, 2018 – July 29

Pay at the Pump Location at 7101 Pioneers Blvd from Dec. 14, 2018 – July 29

Hy-Vee released the following statement on the matter:

“After detecting unauthorized activity on some of our payment processing systems on July 29, 2019, we immediately began an investigation and leading cybersecurity firms were engaged to assist. We also notified federal law enforcement and the payment card networks.

The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (“POS”) devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants (which include our Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Hy-Vee Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates, as well as the cafeteria at Hy-Vee’s West Des Moines corporate office). The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has the cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. However, for some locations, the malware was not present on all POS devices at the location, and it appears that the malware did not copy data from all of the payment cards used during the period that it was present on a given POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was accessed.”

For additional information, click here.

