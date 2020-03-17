Hy-vee shortens hours in response to COVID-19

Starting Wednesday, March 18th, Hy-Vee grocery stores will close daily at 8 p.m. until further notice. Their store hours will be 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., seven days a week.

They will use the shortened hours to allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize, as well as re-stock high-demand items, according to a release from the company.

Hy-Vee convenience stores will continue to operate under normal hours. Their dining areas in stores and restaurants are closed to the public. Also, all bars inside Hy-Vee Market Grille locations have been closed until further notice.