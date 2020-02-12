Hypothermia, Frostbite warnings from CHI Health St. Elizabeth Burn Unit

As temperatures in the Capitol City dip, declining windchills can easily be dangerous. Doctors from the Burn Unit at CHI Health St. Elizabeth are warning any time outside when it's around -20, might be too much.

People spending time outside at these temperatures are at risk of hypothermia and several stages of frostbite. Children walking to school, people commuting to work, people working outside or people experiencing homelessness face a possibility of exposure.

Doctors from the Burn Unit at CHI recommend dressing in layers and limiting exposure to the elements.

"It varies depending upon what part of the body is exposed, and how much moisture they have on them," said Dr. David Voigt, from CHI. "-20, -30 it can just be minutes before they start getting some kind of exposure."

Dr. Voigt said frostbite occurs in stages so the more you're outside unprotected, the worse your case will be. He said the Burn Unit usually sees several cases every time the temperatures dip below freezing.

